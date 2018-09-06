Magnificent performance at Littlehampton’s Windmill Theatre by The Little Mermaid Jr. cast

When I was first lucky enough to be selected as deputy mayor for the town, I was advised that while not a requirement, many mayors choose to support a charity or project and raise money for it during their term of office. I knew straight away this was something that I wanted to do.

Similarly, when I was fortunate enough to be given a second consecutive term, I knew I wanted to support a charity again.

Billy with the cast and crew of Star Ignited Performance Academy's The Little Mermaid Jr. at the Windmill Theatre in Littlehampton

| Also in the news – the chairman of the now-closed Look & Sea Centre has offered a ray of hope for its future; Littlehampton firefighters welcomed people of all ages to watch them in action and learn more about their roles at the fire station open day; figures have revealed West Sussex has an extremely high rate of superfast broadband coverage; and find out what’s on and when at this weekend’s Goodwood Revival. |

Having had the experience of the first year, it was clear to me that there were things that could be done that would help support future mayors in their fundraising, so I have started getting these in place.

Wanting to include the town as a whole in this fundraising effort, I have purchased charity collection tins and buckets with the idea that these can be passed from mayor to mayor to help them in their efforts.

The collection buckets were delivered just in time for Screen on the Green, and will be seen again at future events.

Billy with Marshall from Paw Patrol at Littlehampton Fire Station open day

I have spent time this week getting in touch with local businesses to ask if they would have a collection tin on their counters, and 12 tins have already found homes. For me I see this as more than just another tin on a counter, I see it as Littlehampton working together to support our town as the money collected this year goes to Arun Youth Projects, Littlehampton Arts and Social Club Bursary Fund.

All the money collected in these tins will be added to my year’s fundraising and will stay to be used by young residents of the town. If you have a business and would like to display one of these please do get in touch, and if you have some spare change and see one of these tins, every penny is gratefully appreciated.

Following the recent fire in Worthing, which demonstrated the remarkable work done by our emergency services, I was honoured to be invited to open the Littlehampton Fire Station open day.

This event gave people a chance to have a sneak peek behind the scenes at the fire station, find out more about the role of a firefighter, and pick up some valuable fire and road safety tips.

Crowds flocked to see road traffic collision demonstrations, chip pan fire displays and a range of vintage engines which drew the children for the perfect photo opportunity.

Before attending, I happened to speak to a friend of mine who recently had a fire safety check in her home. As well as having things like smoke detectors checked, she was given much useful advice.

Prevention is much better than cure, however we are fortunate to have our firefighters and all our emergency services in case the worst happens.

Following this I went through the town centre and, being the first Saturday of the month, the Artisan Market was back in town. I was called over to one of the stalls where I had previously asked if they could produce a bespoke tie pin, and the lady had it ready for me.

This for me is the beauty of the Artisan Market and of craft stalls – if you see something you like, but want a something slightly different, or have an idea of something you would like, then it really is worth having a chat with the stallholders.

They can often make that one-off piece for you and you might be pleasantly surprised at how reasonable a one-of-a-kind present might be.

That evening my husband and I attending the Star Ignited Performance Academy’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. at the Windmill Theatre.

Produced, directed and choreographed by the production team of Stephanie Moorey, Amanda Beauchamp and Anna Moorey, the show was magnificent.

Cast using children ranging in age from six to 13, who all played their parts wonderfully, the show entertained the packed theatre brilliantly.

Abi Boyle portrayed the title role of Ariel wonderfully on the Saturday evening and I was pleased to learn that this role was shared with Anja Miteska, who I am sure will have performed equally well the previous evening. Morgan Gillham brought the Mediterranean vibes of Sebastian the crab to life, with Amelia Beauchamp adding lots of colour to the role of Flounder.

Jack Elliott was incredibly regal in his role as King Triton, and no show would be complete without a baddie, the witch of the deep Ursula, both wickedly and wonderfully portrayed by Tegan Prior.

Comedy was in hand as soon as Aiden Howie took to the stage as Chef Louis, but luckily no crabs, fish or mermaids were harmed in the making of this show.

Of course, as with every good story love was in the air and Vadims Kudrjasovs was the perfect Prince Eric for Ariel to finally become mortal and live happily ever after.

With so many brilliant budding actors in this show, it is impossible to name them all, however I would say a huge well done to each and every one of them.

I am certain I have seen a future West End star in the making and I look forward to their next production.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.