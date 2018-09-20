Magical musical memories at Edwin James Festival Choir concert

With having just the one engagement booked into my diary for last week, I was able to spend some time catching up with those things we all have to do in life such as getting on top of the garden and house work.

Not the most exciting of things I know, but with it now being autumn it was nice to be able to make sure the garden was tidy and ready before the colder weather sets in, so it still looks presentable throughout the winter months.

As much as I enjoyed having a little time free for myself, I would just like to remind you that I am still keen to get around to as much as I am possibly able to, whether it is a return visit or new event or group I’ve not yet had the pleasure of meeting.

I know each is important to the fabric of what makes our town what it is. If you would like to get in touch you can by calling the office on 01903 732063, by email: mayor@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk, or find me on Facebook and send a message.

With the garden weeded and cut back, it was lovely to have the Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra’s Magical Musical Memories Prom Concert to look forward to on Saturday evening at St James Church.

The first half of the concert focused on musicals and, as regular readers will know, musicals are one of my passions.

The show opened on a rousing rendition of Another Op’nin’, Another Show from Kiss Me Kate which saw the choir fill the church around the audience before moving to the front for a wonderfully executed performance of Thoroughly Modern Millie.

My personal favourites had to be a stunning performance of Masquerade from Phantom of the Opera, seeing all the choir in masks, and a simply beautiful medley of the music from Wicked played by the orchestra.

The concert also included songs from Les Miserables, Love Never Dies and Hello Dolly concluding the first half with One from A Chorus Line. I would be remiss not to mention the men all coming out in pantomime dames costumes for the performance of There is Nothin’ Like A Dame, sending audience into fits of laughter.

After the interval it was time to focus on the proms which of course started with all joining in for a rousing rendition of Sussex by the Sea and this was closely followed by the Radetzky March which had us all clapping along.

To keep with the very British theme all were waving their Union Flags as out came Lorna Haynes as Britannia. This concluded with Jerusalem and finally, of course, the national anthem.

Well done to the whole choir and orchestra, the rehearsals must have been not only a lot of work but a lot of fun too! Their next performance, A Time for Remembrance, is on Saturday, November 10, and tickets are available by calling 01243 582330.

---

