Littlehampton residents invited to ask questions at annual town meeting

What a lovely week we’ve been treated to with the wonderful weather – and even better it falling on the schools’ half-term holidays, allowing the children to enjoy themselves.

My husband and I also took time out this past week between various engagements to enjoy ourselves with a belated Valentine’s treat of going to see a musical in London.

Manor House in Littlehampton is where the annual town meeting will be held

Before this and among the various meetings was one to discuss progress for my main charity fundraiser, Curtain Up, the Sequel! This is coming on even better than I could have hoped and should prove to be even better than last year’s show, so please do pick up the phone and book your tickets.

The show is on March 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, and tickets can be booked by calling 01903 730775.

On Sunday I found myself with fellow members of the affectionately known ‘chain gang’ in Bognor Regis for the annual civic service at St.Wilfrid’s Church for mayor Stephen Reynolds.

Once all were seated and welcomed by the Rev Ray Whelan, all joined in one of my favourite hymns, I Vow to Thee My Country.

The service included a reading by the town mayor and mayoress, and a wonderful rendition of Allegri Miserere performed by the chamber choir of the University of Chichester, but the children of Nyewood Infant School certainly stole the show and melted hearts when they performed He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands with lots of enthusiasm.

Before the end of the service we were given an outline of the work of the Arun Angels, which the mayor is raising funds for during his year, and a collection took place. The angels have been patrolling the streets of Bognor Regis since December 2009 and are all volunteers who believe people deserve care and love in their time of need.

They work in Bognor Regis town centre and the seafront area around pubs and clubs to provide support and care to people who may be distressed or vulnerable. Since starting, there have been nearly 40 volunteers involved in patrols from 12 different local churches.

The aim is to watch out for those who have become vulnerable and to offer help and support. There are times when listening to someone’s story or simply being there brings a sense of calm and well-being to a person and they often find that it is just kindness, reassurance and someone to listen that is needed.

It was interesting to hear how this group has become a fixture in the Bognor scene over the past ten years and which has some similarities to our town centre chaplaincy who were commissioned at our own civic service the week before. I would like to thank the mayor of Bognor for his invitation to attend their civic service.

Finally, I would like to encourage as many of you as possible to attend the annual town meeting on March 21 in the New Millennium Chamber at the Manor House.

It is a meeting of the government electors of Littlehampton where matters of local interest are discussed. This is a public meeting and gives a good opportunity for items of local interest to be heard and will often give councillors an opportunity to further hear your concerns.

Where possible, I would ask that if you have any questions that these be sent to the Littlehampton Town Council so we have an opportunity to respond on the evening.

These can be sent to ltc@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk, or posted to The Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, West Sussex, BN17 5EW.

