Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s Goldilocks was a visual delight for all

In many respects it was fortunate that I did not have many engagements this week, as like many of you I am sure I have been fighting the dreaded lurgy that has been so prevalent of late.

Although I try my best not to give in to these colds and such, I must admit a couple of days on the sofa wrapped up with copious amounts of tea and telly did help a bit.

To be fair though I needed to do what I could to shift it as I had made plans to be away Thursday and Friday with my husband in Manchester for a filming project. I am sure that has got you all wondering, however for now my lips are very much sealed but when the time is suitable I will reveal more.

My one engagement of the week was one I had already had some involvement in, watching the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s pantomime Goldilocks and the Three Bears at the Windmill Theatre. As some avid readers may recall I am a bit biased on this one having done the publicity for the show – also probably a bit more so as my husband Chris was one of the two directors.

Read more: Goldilocks and the Three Bears by Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society: Baby Bear is just right

On arrival you were immediately transported to the world of the circus with the auditorium being transformed and decorated with red and white swags and bunting, circus posters, ticket booth with show girls welcoming the audience into the theatre and strings of circus lighting above the seating area.

With slick scenery changes, wonderful lighting and dazzling costumes the show was a visual delight for all ages.

|Also in the news - a gang of armed teenagers left a man ‘running for his life’ after chasing him through Angmering Railway Station; a Littlehampton banker was one of 57 drink-drivers convicted as part of a crackdown over the Christmas period; and two GP surgeries in Littlehampton and Rustington will be merging to form a 22,000-patient medical group|

Of course with any pantomime there were the usual audience participation bits and plenty of slapstick humour for all. A

s the three bears made their first appearance children and adults alike were instantly loving the giant teddy bears.

No panto is complete without a good dose of music and this one was no exception. Of course there were some circus themed songs, but also many very cleverly selected ones to fit in well with the storyline, such as Live While We’re Young by One Direction, Razzle Dazzle from Chicago, Together Again from Young Frankenstein, my personal favourite Evil Like Me from Disney’s Descendants and, of course, these days it had to include the internet sensation Baby Shark, which was met with much joy with the children all joining in as well as most of the adults.

Knowing how much goes into a show I would like to congratulate everyone involved from the production and creative team to all the volunteers who gave up their time to support this production, for the pleasure it brought to so many.

As panto season is now over for another year, Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society, along with the other groups participating, is busy preparing for Curtain Up – the Sequel, my mayoral gala performance on March 9. Posters and flyers have started appearing around the town and tickets can be booked by calling 01903 730775.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.