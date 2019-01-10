Littlehampton Guides and Brownies start off fantastic year for town with reindeer ramble

I hope you all had a great Christmas and new year, and after a two-week break from writing in the Gazette it is good to be back.

Over the festive period it was wonderful to meet with so many of you and participate in many different seasonal events and now with the decorations packed away we can look forward to an exciting year ahead.

Billy met with Littlehampton Guides and Brownies for their sponsored reindeer ramble

With spring just around the corner, many groups and individuals are in the process of planning events, and currently, with many others, I am putting together a fundraising show Curtain Up – The Sequel! at the Windmill Theatre on March 9 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Following the success last year of the mayor’s gala performance, Curtain Up!, I am delighted to say that the groups have agreed to come together again this year.

The show will once again feature members from some of the town’s dancing schools, stage schools, theatre companies and choirs, taking to the stage to perform a musical themed review show with all profits going towards my fundraising efforts and it will showcase the many varied talents in the town.

All the performers and organisers who have kindly given their time free of charge are raising funds for my mayor’s charity appeal, this year being the Arun Youth Projects arts and social club bursary.

I hope this will be an even bigger success than last year and hope to see many of you there.

If you would like to book tickets they are £15 and available by calling 01903 730775.

As well as the show to look forward to, I would like to extend an invitation to you all to a civic service being held at St Mary’s Church, Littlehampton, on February 2 at 3pm, to help celebrate all the groups, organisations and individuals that make this town so special.

It would be wonderful to see as many of the people from our town there as possible to give thanks to all the volunteers, groups and various people who do so much for us all.

I have already attended my first engagement for 2019 which saw me meet up with the Littlehampton Guides and Brownies who were taking part in a sponsored reindeer ramble (complete with antlers and shiny noses) to raise money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice.

Starting from the coastguard station on the promenade, they then walked to Mewsbrook Park where Rainbows were waiting to join them for a walking circuit of the park, before returning walking along the seafront.

They did look great in their antlers and flashing red Rudolph noses as they walked along the promenade, joined by Guides, Brownies and Rainbows from Rustington, East Preston and Angmering.

I hope to hear soon how much they raised for this great cause and well done to all who took part.

Even though this is my second year as mayor I am still amazed at all the different things I am invited to and love reporting these back to you each week.

Sadly my term will end in May this year and so I would love to hear from any groups who have things coming up so that I can get details in my diary as early as possible before my year is through.

I would be delighted to hear from you and can be contacted through the mayor’s office on 01903 732063.

Here’s to a fantastic new year for Littlehampton!

---

