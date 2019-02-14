Littlehampton group receives grant to inspire pride in the town’s heritage

Over the past week I have been busy putting the final touches to the civic service that takes place at St Mary’s Church on Sunday at 3pm.

This service is a chance for us all to come together to give thanks for our town and the hard work of our individuals, groups, businesses and organisation and the service is an open invitation for all to attend.

As well as this, preparations for Curtain Up, the Sequel! continue and I am pleased to say it is looking like it is going to be even better than last year’s. On Sunday I cheekily decided without warning to gatecrash the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s rehearsal for their section of the show.

I am still keeping the routines secret as to what will be performed and by which groups, as I would like everyone to be surprised on the night, however I will say this year has an amazing mixture of song choices and dances, mainly on a musicals theme, and will certainly be worth the ticket price.

Tickets are £15 each and are available through the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society box office by calling 01903 730775 and every penny of profit for this show will go towards my fundraising efforts towards the Arun Youth Projects creative arts and social club bursary.

Over the past two years while I have got to know the twinning association and what they do, neither my French nor German has improved sadly, however I am pleased to say that when I attended their annual general meeting last week it was in English so I was okay.

|Also in the news - a Rustington man pleads guilty to five counts of making and possessing graphic images of children and animals; the Look and Sea Centre in Littlehampton has gone on the market and Arun District Council has confirmed there has already been some interest; and a volunteer crew from the Littlehampton RNLI rescued a dog stranded by the River Arun|

During the meeting they went through the usual business of the society and formed a new committee of which I am now part and will focus my efforts on publicity for them.

For those of you not familiar with the group, the Littlehampton Twinning Association promotes and encourages friendly relations between Littlehampton and communities abroad, particularly our twinned towns of Chennevières-sur-Marne, France and Durmersheim, Germany.

The group encourages visits and exchanges with our twinned towns to France and Germany each year, staying in private homes meeting French and German families, experiencing their way of life, enjoying their warm hospitality, learning a little French or German on the way and of course, they encourage members to offer the same in return.

As a group they hold fund raising events which include afternoon cream teas, quiz nights and skittles evenings. If you are interested in joining the Littlehampton Twinning Association or for more information please contact Linda Bensusan by email on Lindabensusan25@gmail.com, visit the website www.littlehamptontwinning.co.uk or give their chairman David Twinn a call on 01903 715975.

Following the main business of the meeting, Johnny Parrett gave an extremely informative talk about the work of the Littlehampton Heritage Group which is a newly created organisation which aims to help inspire pride in the town’s wide ranging built heritage.

The group, in partnership with Littlehampton Town Council, has recently received a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund for its project Protection, Sustainability and Raising Awareness of Heritage Assets in Littlehampton, and is working with the support of Arun District Council to deliver this exciting project.

The project aims to support and develop the volunteers of the Littlehampton Heritage Group, to allow them to create a record of the town’s built heritage, which ranges from flint cottages and walls dating from the early 18th century to maritime buildings along the River Arun.

The group is seeking new volunteers, if you are interested in helping in any way, please contact the Heritage Group by email: heritageofficer@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk or calling on 01903 732063.

It is hoped that volunteers will take an active role in identifying some of the assets for the group to work on and join in collecting data for those assets.

Littlehampton has some wonderful buildings and it was great to find out more about what this group is doing so future generations can enjoy them and also understand them more.

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.