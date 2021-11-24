Why will this Broadwater road sign be repaired in February?

The road sign in Sompting Avenue, Broadwater, that prompted James Smith to contact the county council

I recently contacted West Sussex County Council, through its ‘Love West Sussex’ website, about the road sign next to the garage in Sompting Avenue that is leaning at an angle because the posts are rusty. I have included a photo (pictured).

I pointed out that this is a route used by parents taking their children to Whytemead and Downsbrook schools and urged the county council to deal with it urgently.

A few days ago I got a call from West Sussex County Council saying that they were aware of the sign and that it was scheduled for repair in February.

This is not being very proactive in dealing with an obvious hazard.

No doubt someone has done a risk assessment but what happens if it collapses on someone in the meantime?