‘Short-sighted’ that Littlehampton pub did not support theatre – reader’s letter

The Windmill Theatre, Littlehampton. Photograph: Derek Martin/ SUS-150213-153156001

After watching LMCS’s [Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society’s] fabulous pantomime – Aladdin – on Saturday (January 22), I was very disappointed to discover that the pub next to the theatre, the Windmill Harvester, had closed at 10pm; especially as I understand it had earlier advised members of the society that the pub would stay open until 11pm that evening for them.

The audience was almost a full house and many of the audience, including myself, were looking forward to catching up with friends in the cast after the show.

I find it both short-sighted and shameful of the Harvester that it did not support the theatre. There are several amateur dramatic societies who use the theatre throughout the year and the pub could be making a lot of money if it co-ordinated with the theatre to find out when the shows are on.

Most shows have an interval which would mean revenue for the pub before, during and after the performances if the management only paid attention and had sufficient staff on the appropriate nights.

These societies work incredibly hard and provide excellent entertainment for our community.

It is appalling that they are not supported by the pub that was built on the very ground where the theatre bar stood, before the council demolished it to sell the land.