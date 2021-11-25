Rustington’s shopping centre bollards should be closer to kerb

Bollards at The Street, Rustington, outside NatWest, Classix and SLH Cleaners

An elderly friend phoned me to say, ‘Have you seen these posts in Rustington shopping centre?

‘There is now not enough room on the pavement to walk and pass buggies, etc’.

I went and was surprised how far away from the kerb the posts are, taking about two feet of the pavement.

Here’s a radical idea: as it’s cars that are the problem, put them in the road by the kerb.