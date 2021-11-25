Rustington’s shopping centre bollards should be closer to kerb
Writes reader Michael Moore, of Norfolk Road, Littlehampton
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 5:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 6:12 pm
An elderly friend phoned me to say, ‘Have you seen these posts in Rustington shopping centre?
‘There is now not enough room on the pavement to walk and pass buggies, etc’.
I went and was surprised how far away from the kerb the posts are, taking about two feet of the pavement.
Here’s a radical idea: as it’s cars that are the problem, put them in the road by the kerb.
At least ban all A-boards on the pavement!