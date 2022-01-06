‘Pubs must be supported but restaurants left to go under’ – reader’s letter

Worthing High Street. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2010222

As we know our chancellor has offered a £1billion financial support package for the hospitality sector.

That’s good news. However, In my humble opinion the UK’s pubs must be supported but restaurants should be left to go under.

There’s just too many of them now, and the population too fat.

Steyning High Street. Photograph: Steve Robards/ SR2007079