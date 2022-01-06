‘Pubs must be supported but restaurants left to go under’ – reader’s letter
Writes reader Ian Hunt, of Pavilion Road, Worthing
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 10:58 am
As we know our chancellor has offered a £1billion financial support package for the hospitality sector.
That’s good news. However, In my humble opinion the UK’s pubs must be supported but restaurants should be left to go under.
There’s just too many of them now, and the population too fat.
Those restaurant bosses are intelligent, capable people and maybe they should fill the gaps of the skills and labour shortage in other sectors, like the unemployed are expected to do.