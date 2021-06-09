‘Arun’s three-weekly refuse collection trial not suitable for many’

SUS-210323-104538001

But for those without space, like flat dwellers, they are useless.

We currently have to put out refuse in black bags on collection days, not too early as seagulls have learned they are treasure troves and decorate the pavement.

Recycling has to be taken to skips in a few car parks, only possible for car owners.

A three-week interval for refuse would mean it being stored at home, especially difficult for those in the tiny rabbit hutches of some of my neighbours, once known as bedsits, now studio flats.

I suspect most recycling goes in the general refuse. Some, possibly all, London borough, distribute strong overprinted sacks for recycling, which go out for the weekly green bin collection.