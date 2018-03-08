HEALTH AND CARE: Video emphasises getting patients home

The NHS in coastal West Sussex is working together to make sure that patients spend no longer than they need to in hospital.

The Let’s Get You Home initiative supports people to return home quickly and safely, or if this is not possible, to move to an alternative setting, such as a care home or a community rehabilitation bed, once treatment in hospital is complete.

This week a new video has been launched to help to show how the initiative is working to support local people and their family and carers.

It features real staff – nurses, social workers and hospital managers – who are working together to help patients to leave hospital swiftly and safely once their treatment there is complete.

Let’s Get You Home involves staff having earlier conversations with patients – usually within 24 hours of being admitted – about how they will leave hospital and being given clear information about the options available.

It also means that hospital staff and local council adult services teams are working more closely with each other to ensure patients have the care and support they need to return home or go to an alternative setting if they can’t go home.

More assessments on people’s long-term care needs are also starting to take place in their own homes, where they can be assessed more accurately, rather than in hospital.

All of this is aimed to help people to recover better outside of a hospital when they are well enough to leave.

There is good evidence to show that patients recover better away from hospital. For example, ten days of bed rest in hospital leads to the equivalent of ten years ageing in the muscles of people over 80.

Patients may also become used to hospital life, leaving them less confident to manage in their own homes.

It comes at a time when NHS services across the region are experiencing high levels of demand after the difficult weather conditions last week.

NHS teams are working incredibly hard to look after those who need help, and everyone is being asked to take steps to make sure those most unwell can receive the care they need.

A website at www.sussexhelpmy.nhs.uk highlights all the available alternatives to A&E visits or GP appointments, and has searchable listings on the most appropriate services available across Sussex to treat a range of illness and injuries.

The Let’s Get You Home video can be seen here: www.coastalwestsussexccg.nhs.uk/lets-get-you-home

---

