Fun at Littlehampton Pancake Olympics raises hundreds for charity causes

With the weekend quickly approaching my mind has been quite focused on my main fundraiser of the year, Curtain Up, the Sequel!, which takes to the Windmill stage on Saturday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

As part of this I have been attending various rehearsals of the groups and while last year’s show was amazing, I have been blown away how much each group seems to be out-doing their own efforts from last year.

Billy with members of the Pancake Olympics winning team from PAWS Animal Sanctuary in Findon

I know this is going to be an amazing show and would encourage you all to come support, tickets are £15 and can be booked by calling 01903 730775.

Not to put you off from booking but Sunday evening even saw me rehearsing my section for the show – yes that’s right I will be performing and it will be the first time I’ve taken to the stage as me!

Come the weekend it was once again time for the annual Littlehampton Charity Pancake Olympics. I always look forward to this event as it really is such a light-hearted, silly one and those taking part will tell you it’s a lot of fun too.

The event, arranged by Littlehampton Town Council, saw numerous teams taking part this year, some who have never taken part before, so we were pleased they joined in for its 11th year.

Many had dressed up including the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society who came as Goldilocks and the Three Bears from their last pantomime, the Littlehampton Organisation of Community Arts came out in force with a unicorns theme and no event would be complete without Hampton the Hedgehog making an appearance!

The event started off with pancake curling and this followed by a pancake relay before the contestants took part in the final challenge, the pancake flip-off. Finally all had tossed their last pancake and the results were in with All Saints taking bronze, Elmcroft Care Home winning silver and PAWS Animal Sanctuary getting the gold!

Every single group involved did amazingly and it was the taking part, having some fun and raising a few pounds for charity that made everyone winners.

I’d like to thank councillor Tracey Baker who formed her own team and the Littlehampton Musical Comedy Society both of whom were raising funds towards my mayoral fund. Thanks must also go to Tyndall Jones and the generous public as, through a bucket collection he organised, £126.80 was raised also going to my mayoral fund and is the most he has raised at this event since it started.

I think everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves and if you didn’t take part this year, don’t miss out next year!

That evening I, along with family, made up a team to support the Littlehampton, Bognor Regis, Rustington, Angmering and East Preston Twinning Associations’ joint fundraising and social quiz evening.

The event was held at St Catherine’s Church Hall and was extremely well attended and organised, and included a lovely ploughman’s. The team I was in did better than last year, I think, and all seemed to thoroughly enjoy themselves.

