Find an opportunity near you

Here are just a few of the volunteering opportunities that are available in Littlehampton and the surrounding areas.

If you would like to find a role near you, go to www.do-it.org and search using your postcode.

-

Residents’ social activity/wellbeing – Green Willow Care Home

Green Willow Care Home is a residential care home for the elderly and is looking for someone to improve the social well-being of their residents.

Activities to include chatting, reading newspapers or books, sharing hobbies and craft activities and gathering information about residents’ social histories.

A great opportunity for a volunteer to gain work or educational experience or for a semi-retired person to remain active in the community. You can volunteer for as few or as many hours as you would like.

-

Retail volunteers – Leonard Cheshire Disability

Leonard Cheshire Disability provides services in support of disabled people in the widest context: care at home, supported living, domiciliary support, day services, rehabilitation and respite care.

The shop is in the gardens of St Bridget’s, Rustington and helps to raise funds for the home.

They have a great clientele and many donations so they need reliable people who enjoy a role that includes a variety of tasks including chatting to customers, sorting donations, keeping the shop tidy and tallying the daily takings; so if you like feeling part of a team why not come and give this a try.

-

Good Neighbours volunteer – Royal Voluntary Service

Royal Voluntary Service volunteers support thousands of older people every day to stay independent in their own home.

Good Neighbours and befriending volunteers are needed to visit older people at home and tasks may include carrying out safe, warm and well checks; chatting and offering regular friendly, social contact; post office or prescription collections; assisting with shopping or food preparation; providing transport; general household jobs and helping the older person to access other services if necessary.

This is an ideal opportunity if you want to make new friends, to develop your skills and experience and contribute to the work of the charity by enriching the lives of older people and helping them get the best from life.

-

Driver/helper – Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind and Partially Sighted

The Littlehampton Social Club for the Blind and Partially Sighted aims to bring blind and partially sighted people together for a social afternoon, to stop them feeling isolated at home.

Activities include bingo, quizzes, talks, outings, singing and games. General helpers and car drivers are needed to collect one or two members and bring them to the club and return them home.

Drivers are requested to use their own vehicle but mileage allowance will be paid.

If you have a clean driving licence and the ability to get on with people, are patient with a good sense of humour and willingness to help people, they’d love to hear from you.

• For more information on the above roles, or to find out what other opportunities are available, please visit www.do-it.org, call Volunteer Now! on 01243 864220 or email: volunteernow@vaac.org.uk

---

---

