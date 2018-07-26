Excellent performances in Not Enough Men! at the Windmill Theatre

It’s been nice having a slightly quieter week, giving me a chance to catch up on the bits and bobs we all have to do around the house and such, or perhaps others reading this will have been getting activities prepared for the children entering their summer holidays.

My first engagement of the week saw me over the bridge in Rope Walk to meet with the Littlehampton Sea Cadets for their annual general meeting.

It was great to hear what they have been involved with over the past year and how they are still going strong. It was particularly nice to hear how they enjoyed parading with the Grenadier Guards on Armed Forces Day recently, I think this is something not many will have had an opportunity to do and am sure will be a memory that lasts.

I would like to thank the Sea Cadets and their leaders for all they do in the town from taking part in events such as Remembrance Day and Bonfire Night, to their own sessions which give children a good structure and discipline for the future.

While we are all enjoying this continued hot spell, it was just over eight weeks ago that we suffered the torrential down pours which saw areas of the town affected by flooding.

One of the businesses that was quite severely hit at the time was Upper Crust in East Street, who as a result have had to remain closed while they underwent a complete refurbishment and took this opportunity to give the business a fresh new look.

So, Wednesday morning saw me join owners Owen and Vicky for the shop’s official reopening. The new look gives a fresh and inviting welcome with a modern and contemporary image. I wish them every success with the future of their business.

Later in the week I went to the Windmill Theatre to see Stage Door Theatre Company’s latest production Not Enough Men! This was the premiere of this play, having been written by Marina Evans-Tinkler who just happens to be one of their members.

If you have ever been involved in amateur dramatics then you’d understand the show perfectly as all we ‘luvvies’ are always crying out as we’ve never got enough men.

The characters were certainly recognisable, ranging from the bossy want-to-be director not wanting to release the reins of the society, the teenagers constantly on their mobiles taking selfies, to the flamboyant and somewhat camp extrovert of a leading man, and of course every rehearsal stops for tea and biscuits and woe betide if they run out of custard creams or pink wafers!

The play was very well written and performed by all with some excellent cameo performances and particular praise must go to Alana Fowler-Burtwell who stepped in and learned her role in just a week before the show took to the stage.

Stage Door’s next production at the Windmill Theatre will be the popular Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver! from November 28 to December 1.

Finally, I ended my week once again at Mewsbrook Park with a performance by the Littlehampton Concert Band in aid of my mayoral charity appeal.

On such a lovely day this outdoor concert, which is becoming a regular event in the park’s calendar, drew a large crowd all prepared with their deck chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy a relaxed and informal afternoons entertainment.

The band performed a varied programme over the two hours which finished with a rousing rendition of Sussex By the Sea. I would like to thank the band and Tyndall Jones who, as always, was there kindly giving his time with his collection bucket which raised an amazing £182.57 from the crowd’s generosity.

The band’s next performance in the town will be their last night at the proms concert at the Windmill Theatre on September 22, tickets available by calling 01903 786978.

---

---

