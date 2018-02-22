CHURCHES: You will never be good enough for God

What’s so special about Jesus? What’s the difference between Christianity and every other religion? These are very good questions.

As we’ve limited space, I’ll cut to the chase with two reasons why Christianity stands apart from other beliefs:

Flix Gillett from Arun Community Church

1. Jesus is God.

2. You will never be good enough for God.

That’s it in a nutshell. Let’s look at number two first, as that sounds the harshest!

Basically, whatever eternal reward you may be imagining, or whatever benefit you may be aspiring to in this life, you can’t earn it through being good.

This is why religious observance is not the be-all and end-all. If your belief system is about adhering to a set of rules or a pattern of behaviour, on the understanding that if you do it enough you can earn a reward either in this life or the next, you will always live with a sense of uncertainty that you’re never doing enough.

In one form or another, this is pretty much the common theme with every religion – “do this, earn that.”

But Jesus blows this system apart with some outrageous claims.

Every religion or belief system has a figurehead, whether it’s a guru, prophet, teacher or other type of leader. But none of them actually claim to be God.

They might assert some level of divinity, but never do they claim that they’re the ultimate and final authority.

Jesus not only claims he is equal with God, he not only says “I am the way, the truth and the life”, but he also says he is the final authority at the end of time! (I told you it was outrageous.)

He says, ‘so prioritise getting to know me, not the rules!’

St Paul talks about this in the Bible: “It is by grace that we’ve been saved, through faith – and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift from God – not by works, so that no one can boast.”

Christianity isn’t about earning God’s favour so you can qualify for heaven. It’s about recognising your own limits and brokenness, and that you can’t do this on your own.

Maybe that’s why Jesus describes faith in him as ‘a narrow path’ – most don’t see it.

But once you’re on that path, though there’ll be ups and downs, it offers hope and certainty for the future, and healing and peace for the present. It’s a gift.

