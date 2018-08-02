Choirs’ performances at the Windmill Theatre were and inspiration

I started my week on Monday evening at the Windmill Theatre by attending a free concert by the Inspirations Community Choir who performed a wonderful selection of music for the capacity audience.

True to their name, they are an inspiration and this was evident that evening as not only were we entertained by them but also by the recently formed Cancer United Choir which started after attending Inspirations’ previous concert at the Windmill which raised money for them.

The audience were invited to make donations at the end of the performance towards The British Lung Foundation and a total of £633 was raised. Well done to all involved.

Regular readers will know that I have often attended events at St Barnabas in Wick, however this week it was lovely to be invited to the Littlehampton town centre branch to celebrate the shop’s 20th birthday.

They have taken the opportunity to make some improvements and give the shop a new look ready for their birthday reopening where there was refreshments, popcorn, candyfloss and face painting for the kids, as well as a raffle kindly done by the 7th Littlehampton Cubs.

Also in the news this week, a Littlehampton priest has retired after 28 years of service, hundreds celebrated Littlehampton Harbour festival and Wick Week and a metal detectorist has recovered a groom’s lost wedding ring on Rustington beach.

Head of retail Jan Harper said: “Last year, in our Littlehampton shop, our incredible team processed and sold more than 41,000 items that had been generously donated by the community. The profit made by the shop last year would pay for 80 individual 24 hour stays in the in-patient unit.”

While talking to the team their passion for the shop was obvious, and to be able to continue doing as well as they have been they are in desperate need of donations of things they can sell.

So if you have anything you think would be suitable I am sure they would love to see you pop in with donations and maybe make a purchase while there.

On Saturday I had the pleasure of joining other councillors and the team from the Wick Village Traders Association to unveil the newly installed Wick Village signs before continuing to Wick Hall to join in the start of the Wick Week celebrations.

Wick Week, which is now in its 18th year, sees Wick Hall play host to a variety of community events and organisations with fun things to get involved with.

The first of these on Saturday was the opportunity to meet some of the stars of the village, find out about local clubs and organisations and enjoy a cream tea.

Towards the end of the week things to look forward to include bingo with the 50 Up Club, Wick’s Got Talent and Flower Fun for Everyone.

I end this with mixed feeling this week having received a donation towards my fundraising efforts for the year.

While normally I would be very pleased to receive any support, I sadly have to report that this donation has come from the group Just Able Friends, who I met with at the start of my first term as mayor.

Sadly at their annual general meeting the group have had to take the very difficult decision to cease as they are unable to continue. I have been informed it was decided unanimously that the group wanted any money left after they had wrapped up to go towards my fundraising efforts for this year and so I have been sent a cheque for £1,045.43.

I would like to thank all who were involved in Just Able Friends, not only for this very kind donation, which will do a lot of good within the community, but also for their hard work over the past years in promoting social inclusion for all.

Inspirations Community Choir and the Cancer United Choir performing

---

• Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Littlehampton Gazette by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Littlehampton Gazette simply click here.