Aliens, zombies and monsters take over Littlehampton Museum for colourful exhibition

I must start this week with a correction. In my column last week I told you about the civic service at St Mary’s Church, however I reported that it would be February 2, when in fact it is actually to be on February 17 at 3pm.

The service is to celebrate and acknowledge all the hard work of our individuals, societies, groups and businesses in Littlehampton, and everyone is welcome.

Although last week I did not have any engagements, I was busier than ever with various meetings, some of which were to organise the above service, others for my fundraiser Curtain Up, the Sequel, as well as catching up with some work for the groups I am a part of.

I did manage to sneak in a visit to the museum to take a look at what must be one of the colourful exhibitions it has ever had.

Walking into the Hearne Gallery I was met by giant aliens, zombies and monsters all around the room and even hanging from the ceiling, these colourful characters were created by professional illustrator Aaron Blecha and give visitors a rare peek into the process behind his work, starting from initial sketches, to creating characters and finished pages.

This exhibition running until Friday, March 15, in my opinion is definitely a must-see and sure to put a smile on your face too.

Aaron will also be running some very special illustration workshops, giving children a unique chance to learn the ropes from a real-life children’s book artist.

For more details about this exhibition and the events during this please visit the museum website at www.littlehamptonmuseum.co.uk.

---

