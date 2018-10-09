Opening date announced for Worthing’s 24 hour gym

The long-awaited opening date for a 24 hour gym in Worthing has finally been announced.

In a Facebook post, The Gym Group said the new facility will be opening on Wednesday, November 28.

The news that a new gym would be opening in the Lyon’s Farm retail park was met with excitement when it was announced in June.

Its original opening date was slightly delayed, but it looks like gym-goers can start stocking up on fitness gear and protein shakes in time for the big day.

