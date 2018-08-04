Open garden at Arundel Castle for NSPCC

An open garden event at Arundel Castle has raised £3,116.29 for children’s charity the NSPCC.

The event was organised by the NSPCC Arundel committee and hosted by the Duchess of Norfolk, Georgina Fitzalan-Howard, who is president of the NSPCC’s south and Mid Sussex fundraising branch, and head gardener Martin Duncan.

The Duchess of Norfolk, Georgina Fitzalan-Howard, with head gardener Martin Duncan and Tina Gard, Lancing district chairman

More than 120 guests enjoyed light refreshments and an informal tour of the garden with Martin, who received this year’s prestigious Kew Guild Medal. They were accompanied by music from students from Chichester University.

The Jacobean-style garden features stunning water fountains, restored Victorian greenhouses, a small water grotto and rills depicting the River Arun, which the grounds overlook.

Kate Hershkowitz, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “We are so grateful to Arundel Castle and Martin Duncan for allowing us to hold this event in their beautiful grounds.

“And, of course, to Her Grace, the Duchess of Norfolk and the Arundel committee and everyone who bought tickets, made donations or took part in the raffle on the night.

“Arundel Castle has witnessed nearly 1,000 years of history and it was a wonderful setting for the event.”

Visit www.nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do to find out more about fundraising for the NSPCC.

