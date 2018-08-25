Online donation scheme will support Guild Care services

Worthing-based charity Guild Care is launching a new online Sponsor our Services scheme, enabling people to provide support through monthly donations.

Guild Care has helped people aged five to 105 living in the community since 1933 and is currently supporting more than 3,000 people a year.

Suzanne Millard, chief executive, said: “As a charity, we simply can’t continue without the generosity of our community and by choosing to Sponsor our Services with a monthly donation, you will be helping to make a real difference to local lives.”

Guild Care staff and volunteers work to reduce loneliness and isolation through its day services, providing people aged over 50 with a place to socialise and make friends, to take part in activities, fitness classes, outings and enjoy entertainment.

Respite services for children and adults with disabilities mean carers can take some time for themselves and have a break.

Very often, people wish to remain in their own homes for as long as possible, so Guild Care has home care and outreach services to help this happen.

When it is time to think about leaving home, there are three Guild Care care homes to consider, with something for everyone, including specialist dementia care, nursing and residential services.

Monthly donations of any amount will be helping to keep these services running. Sign up online at www.guildcare.org/sponsor

-----

How Guild Care helps people with dementia and their carers

Guild Care has some great fundraising events coming up

Charity Guild Care celebrates £440k lottery grant