One person taken to hospital after Worthing collision

One person has been extricated from a vehicle by firefighters and taken to hospital following a collision in Worthing this morning.
The fire service, ambulance service and police were called to reports of a collision between two cars in Dominion Road at 8.46am.
Photos from the scene show the road closed off by the emergency services.
Two pumps and a heavy rescue tender were sent to the scene by the fire service, a spokesman confirmed.
One casualty was extricated from a vehicle by firefighters and conveyed to hospital, the spokesman said.
The fire service left the scene at 9.26am.
