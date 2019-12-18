One of Worthing’s busiest parks set to be renovated

One of Worthing’s busiest parks is set to be revamped.

According to Worthing Borough Council, its park teams will be ‘carrying out a range of enhancements’ to Beach House Park ‘to ensure it remains a much-loved open space for years to come’.

Beach House Park, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

One aim is to improve biodiversity so that the open space can better adapt to the ongoing effects of climate change.

The council is also taking steps to work with the community to start a new Friends of Beach House Park group so that residents can play a role in the future of the area.

Councillor Edward Crouch, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for digital and environmental services, said: “Our parks and open spaces are much-loved by residents and visitors which is why we are committed to ensuring they remain attractive and welcoming places for generations to come.”

Work on the improvements began earlier this month as teams started clearing out some of the older vegetation in beds in the south of the park. Teams will also fill in the shrub beds at the sides of the park to create a better habitat for birds and wildlife.

Beach House Park, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

The improvements will also see 1,700 new plants in the south of the park in expanded beds.

The council also decided to remove one tree that ‘has been dying over the last four to five years and shown no sign of recovering’. A tree will be planted in its place.

Anyone interested in joining the Friends of Beach House Park can email environmentalservices@adur-worthing.gov.uk.