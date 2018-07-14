On-call firefighters graduate

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has welcomed 14 new on-call firefighters.

The new recruits have graduated after spending two weeks learning new skills, including emergency first aid, fire awareness, hose running, pump drills, working with appliances and working at height.

Lead instructor Mick Dunham said: “For our graduates to get through the two weeks of training shows they have the commitment and determination to become a firefighter, and have earned the right to hold that position.

“They have worked hard and each person has been on their own journey during the course. I and all of the instructors are very proud.”

On-call firefighters have other jobs and attend the fire stations only to respond to emergency call-outs.

The recruits were presented with graduation certificates at Horley Fire Station after a demonstration of their new skills in front of families and friends.

Area manager Jon Lacey, who presented the certificates, said: “I would like to thank our new recruits and all of the instructors who have spent the past fortnight sharing a phenomenal amount of information with our new on-call firefighters.

“They have had to work hard in a very short amount of time, but have risen to the challenge.

“Our recruits will now go out into our community and support our residents to the best of their ability.”

Among the new recruits were Henry Camisa for East Preston, Ben Young for Littlehampton, Damien Hodgson for Worthing and Cai Jones for Steyning

The training programme was the third held this year and brings the total number of new on-call firefighters for West Sussex up to 35.

For more information on becoming an on-call firefighter, visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/fire-emergencies-and-crime.

