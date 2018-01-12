Unusual bread rolls and cakes spillage near Yapton

Highways staff patrolling the roads this morning made a rather strange discovery to the usual crisp packets and rubbish they find.

An assortment of bread rolls, cream cakes and apple turnovers have been left strewn all over a road and pavement just outside Yapton.

West Sussex Highways tweeted pictures of the mess, with the comment: “Spillage on Yapton Road, Yapton. All cleared by Local Highway Engineer.

“Bread Rolls, cream cakes and apple turnovers #5secondrule.”

A Highways staff member said a delivery slip from a local bakery had been found and was being investigated.

The staff member said: “The local highway engineer came across this on his way to work this morning and thought it was something more severe so stopped to clear.

The mess has now been cleared

“He then took it upon himself with a broom to clear it.”