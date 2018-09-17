Sussex company’s top tips for a scenic getaway

A Sussex caravan business has shared its top ten favourite spots for a getaway for all the family.

Established in 1930, family-run firm Roundstone Caravans, near Horsham, is celebrating a new era in its long history as its showroom diversifies to include the unique Compass Caravan range.

To mark this, Roundstone’s owner, Rosie Kent, has come up with this list:

Park Farm Campsite - Bodiam, East Sussex

Featuring 18 acres of rich farm land, this site is perfect for those who like the freedom to pitch anywhere and want that extra space. The site encourages the must-have camping campfire, and even offers walking trails, balance courses, zip lines and crazy golf! Visitors have the ability to choose their own pitch size and location, with the offer of hiring three different sizes of storage boxes to house camping equipment if they don’t want to take it home.

Sumners Ponds Fishery and Campsite – Barns Green, West Sussex

This tranquil spot is situated amongst 100 acres of lakes, meadows and pasture. Open year-round, the site offers five fishing lakes, an on-site restaurant, and a mixture of hardstanding and grass pitches for caravans, motorhomes and tents. It also offers a wide selection of cabins, safari tents and camping pods for those wanting more of a glamping experience.

Blacklands Farm Campsite – Henfield, West Sussex

If you are looking to enjoy a back to nature experience mixed with adrenalin activities, then this site is excellent for you. Enclosed by oak meadows and surrounded by a scenic fishing lake, Blacklands Farm can offer the best of both worlds. Adrenalin seekers can visit the Blackland Farm Activity Centre where they offer activities such as abseiling, archery, crate challenges and canoeing. This family run site has an on-site shop, a large play area for children and no less than four fishing ponds.

Battle Normanhurst Court Caravan Club Site – Battle, East Sussex

Based within a former manor house garden, this campsite offers pitches in either open areas or in small groups surrounded by shrubs for added privacy. Whilst driving up to the entrance of the site, guests can view the manor’s historic iron gates and, when wandering around the grounds, can discover the many artefacts dotted around. For history lovers this campsite ideal, with the 1066 Battle of Hastings trail nearby which is rich with scenic delights.

Southdown Way Caravan & Camping Park – Hassocks, West Sussex

Positioned within the National Park at the foot of the South Downs, this campsite boasts views of the famous Jack and Jill Windmills. Surrounded by nature, it’s ideal for walkers and cyclists that are looking for some peace and quiet. The fully-serviced pitches include individual water, electric and grey-water drainage points, and there is an on-site shop and children’s play area. For those wanting to explore Brighton city centre, Hassocks train station is in easy reach of the campsite.

Shear Barn Holiday Park and Touring Campsite – Hastings, East Sussex

This campsite is perfect for families with younger children as it offers a play park, an indoor soft play area, mini arcade and an indoor swimming pool. Offering a range of pitches with or without electric hook up, there are hardstanding pitches for caravans that are mainly gravel, including a grass space for an awning.

Graffham Camping and Caravanning Club – Petworth, West Sussex

This peaceful site in the South Downs is surrounded by nature and history. It’s a fantastic site for dog owners as there are multiple paths and tracks leading from the campsite onto the surrounding heaths and downs. To enjoy a history-filled day out, you can explore the ruins of the Tudor Cowdray House in Midhurst, or visit Petworth House.

Red House Farm - Chichester, West Sussex

This quiet family-run four acre working farm is ideal for couples or families wanting a peaceful break. Run by the same family for over 50 years, many campers return year after year. Although geared more towards adults, there is a games room and open spaces for youngsters to play and ride their bikes. For days out you could enjoy the nearby West Wittering beach or discover the historic city of Chichester.

Fairfields Farm Caravan and Camping Park – Pevensey, East Sussex

This award-winning campsite is based on a successful working farm. Campers can explore the 200 acres around them and the well-stocked and secluded fishing lake. Families also have the opportunity to experience the farm walk, where they can find animals such as ponies, donkeys, peacocks and ducks, along with piglets and lambs at certain times of the year. Fairfields’ on-going improvements to enhance their facilities has earned them the ‘Top 100 sites – South East Winner’, and with the site located in the Pevensey Levels, an area of natural beauty, this campsite is definitely one to visit!

Slinfold Caravan Club Site – Slinfold, West Sussex

Nestled at the end of a country lane, this campsite is ideal for a relaxing holiday break. There is a variety of wildlife to observe, with multiple walking trails and cycle routes, including the South Downs link to the North Downs which follows a quaint old railway line. Connecting with the area’s history, the site’s reception is built on the spot of the old railway station which closed in 1955 – pictures are on display to campers wishing to view the local history.