Rustington pub offers free gin and tonic - in exchange for cake

A pub in Rustington is offering out free gin and tonics in exchange for cake.

The Lamb Inn, in The Street, Rustington, is celebrating the introduction of Mrs Cuthbert’s traditional dessert-inspired gin liqueurs by offering a flavoured gin and tonic for anyone who brings a slice of cake into pub on Wednesday (14 November).

To celebrate the new range of gins, the Lamb Inn in Rustington is giving away G&Ts for a slice of cake.

As well as Victoria Sponge flavour liqueur, the pub will also be offering Blueberry Muffin, Rhubarb and Custard Crumble and Passionfruit Pavlova gins.

A Greene King spokesman said: “The trend for flavoured gins is huge at the moment, and what better way to enjoy iconic British flavours than with a free glass of dessert-inspired gin and tonic!

“Mrs Cuthbert’s dessert-infused gin liqueurs are inspired by 1940s home-baking, with fun and nostalgic flavours that make a refreshing alternative to traditional gin and tonic – we’re sure our guests will love them.

“We look forward to welcoming locals in for a mid-week treat they don’t have to pay for – it really is the icing on the cake!”

To redeem the offer, guests will have to visit the pub and show a slice of cake at the bar which corresponds to the flavour of gin they would like to try.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one, as the offer is only available while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply, participating pubs only, promotion not available in Scotland.