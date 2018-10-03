Prince Harry amazed by Butlin’s on royal visit to Bognor Regis

Prince Harry was amazed by Butlin’s on a royal visit to Bognor Regis.

As part of the visit, Harry and Meghan were shown a state-of-the-art animation studio, a piece of engineering equipment so advanced there is only one other in Europe, and a three-storey high sound stage that is one of the biggest at any UK university.

Prince Harry was rather taken by Butlin's

But a surprising sight which impressed the prince was the main Butlin’s building, which could be seen out of the window.

After being told it was the famous holiday park, he said: “Is that Butlin’s? Wow, it looks like a circus.”

