Holidaymaker photographs ‘ghost’ in Arundel Castle grounds

A holidaymaker from Kent got a fright when he photographed what he believed to be a ghost in the grounds of Arundel Castle.

Nigel Haynes and his wife Tracey travelled from Sandgate in Kent to the town on Wednesday night for a short break to soak up its medieval history.

But among their holiday snaps was one that made Nigel’s blood run cold.

In a photograph of a water feature in Arundel Castle’s gardens that he took on Thursday with his Alcatel phone, Nigel could see an old man’s face in side-profile, wearing a dark jacket.

Read more:

Watch as bus carrying Victorious festivalgoers bursts into flames on M275

Can you see the ghostly face in this photo taken by Nigel Haynes in the gardens of Arundel Castle?

Superglue on children’s play equipment reports have been investigated by the council

Sussex Police must respond to Crystal Palace fans over ‘knives and knuckledusters’ claims

Police catch burglars in Worthing after ‘fast paced’ hunt

He said: “I just thought, oh my God, that is a ghost. Honestly, the hairs on my arms stood up and I went very cold.

An outline of the ghostly face in the photo taken by Nigel Haynes in the gardens of Arundel Castle

“I had to show my wife, and she saw it too.

“It has been on my mind since; I have analysed it for hours and hours.”

The castle dates back to 1068, when King Henry I settled the castle and lands in dower on his second wife, Adeliza of Louvain.

It has been the seat of the Dukes of Norfolk and their ancestors for over 850 years, including the 3rd Duke of Norfolk (1473-1554), uncle of Anne Boleyn and Catherine Howard, both wives of King Henry VIII.

Nigel said even his work colleagues at Eurotunnel, where he has worked for 25 years, could see the face too, which he described as ‘thoughtful’.

The 51-year-old said: “It has made me believe in the supernatural. Before, I would be like come on, really?

“Unless I see something with my own eyes, I won’t believe it – that is the kind of guy I am. It just seemed so strange.”

During their visit to Arundel, Nigel and Tracey, a 52-year-old schoolteacher, stayed at the Norfolk Arms Hotel in High Street, Arundel, and enjoyed a curry at an Indian restaurant.

Thankfully, the supernatural encounter did not haunt his trip. He said: “We had a lovely stay, walking around the small antique shops. There was a festival we attended on the Wednesday evening too. Arundel is such a lovely place.”

Can you see the face in the photo? Vote in our poll.