90-year-old finds a ‘human bone’ on Worthing beach

A 90-year-old who discovered what he thinks is a human bone on Worthing beach said he does not know what to do with it.

Leslie Firman was walking along the seafront opposite Western Place, Worthing, in mid February when he saw a bone nestled among the pebbles along the high tide watermark.

Leslie Firman, 90, with the bone he discovered on Worthing beach. Picture: Derek Martin

Upon closer inspection, it appeared to be human – so he decided to take it home to his flat in Tennyson Road, Worthing, to study it.

The retired tax inspector said: “I was mystified; how did that come to be here?

“In light of current television programmes, they all seem to be making everything out of cold cases, and this looks like a cold case to me.”

He took the bone to Worthing Museum in Chapel Road and matched it to a skeleton they have there – and he said it looked identical to a back vertebra.

A member of the British Society of Dowsers, a registered charity, Leslie decided to dowse the bone.

Dowsing is a type of divination, typically using metal rods to find the source of oil or water underground.

In this case, the pensioner used a pendulum on a chain dangling over the bone to access his ‘subconcious knowing’ and ask the bone questions.

If the pendulum circled to the right, it meant yes – and if it spun to the left it meant no, he claimed.

Using this method, he believed the bone belonged to a woman who died in 2005; but he said he needed to consult an expert.

He said he has not been back to the area of beach since – and was ‘working up the courage’ to report the bone to the police.

A police spokesman said: “If the gentleman is concerned about the remains, he should contact the police on 101.

“The matter would be considered, and someone would then contact him and decide what to do next.

“If it involves other authorities, we would contact them.”