Now you can watch Sussex without being there in person

Sussex Cricket is to provide a live stream of all Specsavers County Championship, Royal London One-Day Cup group matches and non-televised Vitality Blast group matches at the 1st Central County Ground this season.

Access to the stream for Championship and One-Day Cup matches is included as a benefit of all adult membership categories (Sussex, Martlet & Executive). A stream for T20 matches is included as a benefit for all adult ‘Blast Pass’ season ticket holders.

Eligible Members will have received an email from Sussex Cricket with instructions on how to access the stream.

A Sussex Cricket spokesman said: "We know that we have thousands of followers around the world who can’t make it to the ground on a regular basis and who would also value the opportunity to watch Sussex CCC and Sussex Sharks via the live stream.

"As such, we have made the service available to non-Members and non-Blast Pass holders on a ‘per-day’ or ‘per-match’ basis in exchange for a small fee. Access is available via our new online Match Centre, which also includes a live scorecard, live league tables, Manhattan and wagon-wheel graphs and the @SussexCCC Twitter text-commentary feed all free of charge.

"Those who are able to attend some of our fixtures and would also like regular access to the streaming service may be interested in our Martlet Membership. For around half the price of a full Sussex Membership, this category offers significantly reduced priced entry to Sussex’s home Championship and One-Day Cup fixtures as well as full access to the live stream for matches in those competitions."