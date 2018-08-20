No plans to remove fence or items from childrens’ section at Durrington Cemetery

Worthing Borough Council has no plans to replace a fence nor remove items from the childrens’ section at Durrington Cemetery despite a petition protesting potential renovations.

The petition, on the website change.org, was set up to ‘stop the actions of the Friends of Durrington Cemetery group’, which had ‘proposed to replace the fence with a bush which will cause damage to the graves’.

It had gained more than 660 signatures by 4pm this afternoon (August 20) but the council has said there are no plans for changes in the area.

The Friends of Durrington Cemetery group was founded in June by a group of residents who wanted to help care for the area, assist with maintenance and suggest improvements. The group has been established as a sub-committee of the Findon Valley Residents’ Association.

A spokesman for the council said: “As with other cemeteries and green spaces the council is keen to establish a Friends group to help us maintain and care for them. Everyone is welcome to join these groups. However any changes suggested across the entire area, and there have been none so far, would only proceed after the widest possible consultation with the relatives and the local community.

“Obviously there are rules surrounding what can and cannot be placed on plots to preserve the integrity of the cemetery for all those with loved ones at Durrington, but we can assure everyone that there are no plans to change the layout of this section or how the council manages it.”

The next public meeting of the Friends of Durrington Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, September 25 between 12.30pm – 2.30pm at Durrington Cemetery Chapel. Residents can make contact with the Friends group via the Findon Valley Residents’ Association Facebook page.

The Herald has approached the group for comment.

