‘No excuses’ after council clamps down on dog fouling with new campaign

Dog fouling may become a thing of the past due to a new ‘It only takes a minute’ campaign released by Arun District Council.

The council said the campaign is aimed at the minority of dog owners in the district who don’t pick up after their pets.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, who also represents Middleton-on-Sea, said ‘thoughtless’ dog owners are ‘ruining’ other people’s enjoyment of the ‘beautiful open spaces’ Arun has to offer.

He added: “The council receives a lot of complaints about dog fouling, urging us to tackle this issue and that is exactly what we’re doing via this campaign.

“We believe this campaign will make irresponsible dog owners think twice before letting their dog foul and not picking up after it.”

Dog walkers were treated to a free ‘Doggy Bag’ on Middleton Beach yesterday (Wednesday).

ADC Chairman Cllr Alan Gammon, Cllr Wotherspoon and a local dog owner. Picture contributed

The free 100% recycled bags contain ‘helpful educational’ items such as dog poo bag holders which clip onto dog leads and dog treat bags, both branded with the campaign logo.

A video has also been launched on social media and the council website to promote the campaign’s message.

The video, which is set on the Greensward and beach at Middleton-on-Sea, stars a young girl urging owners to pick up after their dogs while walking her own pet pooch.

A council spokesman said the scheme is funded by Southern Water as part of its £31.5million Bathing Water Enhancement Programme to bring bathing water quality at Middleton-on-Sea up to an ’excellent’ standard.

Funded by Southern Water, the campaign message covers the ‘whole of the Arun district’, all year round.

Councillor Stephen Haymes, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for technical services, said: “This is a community campaign which is designed to play on the conscience of the minority of dog owners in the district who don’t pick up after their pets.

“And if that doesn’t work, we will take enforcement action against those who continue to ruin these public areas which are supposed to be enjoyed by all. There are no excuses.”

The council warned that offenders face a maximum penalty of £1,000 for not picking up after their pets under the scheme, which is operated by EH Commercial Services Ltd.

Anyone who witnesses a dog owner not picking up after their pet, is urged to call the reporting hotline on 01903 737755.

