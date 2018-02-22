Newlywed Brighton man dies following Grand Canyon helicopter tragedy

A Brighton man who was on his honeymoon when he was hurt in the Grand Canyon helicopter crash has sadly died, his close friend has announced.

Jonathan Udall, 32, has died from injuries sustained in the incident, the organiser of a crowdfunding campaign for him said today.

He was on holiday with new bride Ellie Milward, 29, who was also injured in the helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon on Saturday, February 10.

Ellie remains in a critical condition, according to the campaign organiser.

The tragic incident also took the lives of three people from Worthing.

Becky Dobson, 27, her boyfriend Stuart Hill, 30, and his brother Jason Hill, 32, were killed in the crash.

Chris Tucker, who has been running a crowdfunding campaign for the couple, announced on the page this evening that ‘Jon’ had died from his injuries.

He said: “It is with a very heavy heart that I must type this.

“Our good friend Jon Udall has succumbed to his injuries. He was strong, brave and I will never forget him.

“Ellie is critical and is continuing to fight. Love, Chris.”

Chris said that he would update the page when he is able to.

At the time of publication 705 people have donated £21,110 to the crowdfunding campaign.

A memorial service was held last Friday for the three Worthing people who died in the crash.