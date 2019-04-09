New three and four bedroom homes at Yapton development are nearing completion

Yapton’s new development of 18 stylish new homes is nearing completion and all homes will be ready to move into in the coming weeks.

Built by local developer Kingham Homes, the high-quality three and four bedroom homes are set in a fantastic semi-rural village location close to amenities and vast areas of open community space.

Property

The individual characteristics of the properties provide the development with a unique and distinctive identity and all the houses are complemented by French doors leading out onto lawned rear gardens with patio areas, perfect for an alfresco lifestyle as we head into the warmer months.

The majority of the gardens are south or west facing to maximise natural heat and light levels and all properties come with two parking spaces.

The interiors of the properties have been thoughtfully designed to an exceptional specification and offer stunning fitted kitchens with integrated appliances, Roca contemporary bathroom suites and high-quality flooring.

There are just nine remaining homes which are being marketed by Michael Jones & Company with a starting price of £315,000.

The Government’s Help to Buy scheme is available on the properties which has assisted many people with the purchase of their new home with just a five per cent deposit.

Max Harbron, director of new homes at Michael Jones & Company, said: “Kings Close offers a superb opportunity to own a brand-new quality home in an idyllic setting.

“The unique position of the development makes it ideal for those seeking the benefits of village life, and with excellent transport links and access to convenient facilities it offers the best of both worlds.

“We would encourage anyone looking for a new home and lifestyle to get in touch to arrange a viewing to appreciate the atmosphere and charm of this outstanding development.”

Kings Close is positioned in the heart of Yapton, a pretty village nestled between the beautiful coastline with award-winning golden beaches and the rolling South Downs National Park.

Being just a short car journey from the neighbouring towns of Barnham and Littlehampton means there is much on offer for the whole family, whether you are looking for outdoor activities, shopping, entertainment or a more tranquil way of life.

Contact Michael Jones & Company’s New Homes team to find out more about the development and to arrange a viewing at one of the completed homes – call their Rustington office on 01903 850850.

Or email: rustington@michaeljones.co.uk