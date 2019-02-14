New Littlehampton homes available on Hampton Park development

A selection of new homes is being offered to the market on Bovis Homes’s new development in Littlehampton.

Hampton Park is a sensational and well-planned development nestled between the South Downs and the vibrant seaside resort of Littlehampton.

The Canterbury, Hampton Park, Littlehampton

Among the properties on offer are four in The Canterbury style – stand-out properties bristling with fine and decadent features throughout.

These stylish, four bedroom homes will give you high quality and a great deal of generous accommodation including stunning master bedrooms with en-suites, beautiful dual-aspect living rooms, separate studies and outstanding open-plan kitchens and dining rooms with double doors leading to the rear gardens.

Also on offer is a house of The Sheringham design, which offers fantastic value for money, bristling with fine features throughout.

The Canterbury, Hampton Park, Littlehampton

This stylish three bedroom home will give you high quality and a great deal of generous accommodation including a stunning master bedroom with en-suite, beautiful dual-aspect living room, and a lovely open-plan kitchen and dining area.

The four bedroom Canterbury homes are offered to the market at a guide price of £436,995, while the three bedroom Sheringham home is offered with a guide price of £334,995.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Cooper Adams Estate Agents, Marsh House, Angmering, BN16 4EA. Alternatively Telephone 01903 859797 or email: angmering@cooper-adams.com

The Canterbury, Hampton Park, Littlehampton

The Sheringham, Hampton Park, Littlehampton

The Sheringham, Hampton Park, Littlehampton