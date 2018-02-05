New hours announced for A259 cycle route work

Working hours for the A259 cycle route between Bognor Regis and Littlehampton are set to change from Monday, February 12.

Bob Lanzer, county council Cabinet Member for Highways and Infrastructure, said the project has made ‘steady progress’ despite being hit by ‘unexpected challenges’ but that the change would ‘help us complete the project as soon as possible’.

The announcement follows last week’s news regarding how cabling has impacted the scheme.

The new hours will run from 8am and finish at 4.30pm (it is currently 9.30am to 3.30pm), Monday to Friday, with temporary traffic lights on sections of the road ‘for the safety of the public and workforce’.

Bob Lanzer thanked the public for their patience during the work and said he apologises as the council realises ‘the revised working times will have an impact for people going to and from work, school and so on’.