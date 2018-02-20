New home means Bognor’s Kite Festival can take off

Organisers of The Bognor Regis Kite Festival team have ended months of speculation and concern over the future of the popular event by announcing a new home has been found.

Sarah Boote-Cook, Jan Malpas and Dave Mitchell have been searching hard for a new location after they were told by Arun District Council that it couldn’t be hosted at West Park due to a timing clash with the Illuminations Festival.

Making the announcement, the trio revealed the new site at King George V Playing Fields, Felpham, will also mean the festival can be ‘much bigger’ than it has been previously and boast onsite parking.

“With this extra space we shall be able to have two large arenas for kite flying, so we can have bigger kite flying displays and many more amazing kites flying for our visitors to enjoy.”

In addition the August bank holiday weekend will see other activities including live music, children’s entertainment, giant inflatables and rides, as well as craft workshops, catering and numerous stalls.

The Great Bognor Bake Off is also set to make a welcome return, with bakers of all ages from the town and surrounding villages all welcome to take part.

The festival will run 10.30am to 10pm on August 25 and 26 and from 10.30am to 5pm on August 27 visit the website at www.brkf.org for more information.