New business confirmed for Bognor Regis Arcade

Arun District Council proudly announced the ‘first new tenants’ for Bognor Regis Arcade have been confirmed.

A spokesman said the award-winning Warrens Bakery, best known for being ‘the oldest Cornish pasty maker in the world’, is set to get the keys to the High Street facing unit ‘soon’.

It will join vaping shop, Vapor Evolution, which has taken on a larger unit to ‘accomodate its growing business’.

In a statement Arun said the news meant ‘the renaissance of Bognor Regis Arcade has taken its next steps’.

It added since the council ‘became the proud owner of the arcade last October’ contractors have been ‘working hard carrying out the essential repairs needed to be able to let the vacant units’ and it has seen ‘considerable commercial interest’.

Councillor Phil Hitchins, chairman of the council’s Bognor Regis regeneration sub-committee, said: “We are delighted that there is such strong interest from new businesses wanting to base themselves in Bognor Regis, and to trade from this iconic building. I look forward to personally welcoming the new companies to the town, and seeing flourishing businesses in every unit!”

Councillor Stephen Haymes, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for technical services, said: “This is our Property Investment Strategy in action. It will generate an income for the Council in the long term to offset the lack of central government funding, and enable us to keep delivering valued services to our community.”

There is confirmed retail interest in some of the remaining units, but a couple are still available, interested business owners are asked to contact the agents, Flude Commercial at Chichester on 01243 819000.

