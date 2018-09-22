New Angmering clothing bank is idea from Rotary club to support school sports facilities

A member of the Rotary Club of Littlehampton was inspired to find a way to support the Angmering School after hearing about the para sports offered to students.

Nat Webb, teacher at the Angmering School, and year ten student Kiri Clevett gave a talk to members of the club on para sports, which is offered as part of key stage three PE, and Rotary member Ron Haines was keen to find a way to support these facilities.

The Angmering School now has a clothes bank container at the front of the site and the funding raised from this venture will support students in school, especially those accessing the Lavinia Norfolk Centre, a support facility for students with a physical or sensory impairment.

Eric Holmes, chairman of the Lavinia Norfolk Centre Charitable Trust, said: “The school is very grateful for the support of the Rotary Club of Littlehampton, especially Ron for the initiative and hard work arranging the bin.

“The school enjoyed welcoming some of the Rotary members to the school to meet students.”

Deposits of clean dry clothing, shoes, handbags, belts and similar items are welcomed, but people should not deposit duvets, pillows, cushions, curtains, blankets, chair or settee covers, offcuts, torn clothing, wet or soiled clothing, school uniforms or books, CDs, videos, plastic toys, cuddly toys or games.

Each time the bin is emptied the school will receive money so the club is encouraging the public to support this venture. Anyone can use the facility, not just students and parents.

Headteacher Simon Liley said: “It is fantastic when the local community find practical ways to support the school and we will ensure that the money raised from the clothes bin is used for the direct benefit of our students.”

