New 24/7 gym coming to Worthing

Worthing is set to welcome a new gym in September as The Gym Group prepares to open in Lyons Farm retail park.

The group’s website says the gym will be open 24/7, with no contract and free parking, making it harder to think up an excuse not to go.

The website says it will feature more than 170 pieces of equipment and more than 30 classes a week, all included in the membership.

To celebrate the opening The Gym Group are offering a £12.99 a month introductory price, according to their website.

The gym will be located next to Boots in the old Brantano building.