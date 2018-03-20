New £135k Felpham beach huts are delivered

Work has begun today to install Felpham’s new beach huts.

A spokesman for Arun District Council sent this image of the huts being delivered and confirmed ‘the investment cost in the region of

£135,000’.

They added: “All existing tenants were consulted and the replacements are part of the Council’s planned maintenance programme, so were budgeted for. The work was essential as the existing timber beach huts were in very poor condition and required extensive repairs and complete redecoration and this was not financially viable.”

It comes after residents were surprised to see the huts near the Lobster Pot were being demolished last week.

The new beach huts are delivered. Pic: Arun District Council