Nearly 40 cannabis plants seized from two Worthing properties

Sussex Police has seized almost 40 cannabis plants from two adjoining Worthing properties, a spokesman confirmed.

Officers conducted warrants at two properties in Littlehampton Road, Worthing, on Monday, December 3, following reports of suspicious behaviour, a spokesman said.

Around 30 plants were discovered in the first property and about 10 were found in the second, the spokesman confirmed.

A 51-year-old man and a 53-year-old man, both from Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of the production of a class B drug (cannabis), police said.

Both were released under investigation and enquiries are continuing, confirmed police.

