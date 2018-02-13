Museum gallery to be renamed after loved history teacher

A gallery in Littlehampton is to be renamed after a much-loved history teacher who passed away last year.

Roger Butterworth inspired pupils at The Littlehampton Community School for three decades before passing away aged 69 on November 6.

Roger Butterworth

Thousands joined a Facebook group in his memory, hundreds of people attended his funeral on November 22, and friends and ex-colleagues paid tribute to him at a public memorial last month.

Now Littlehampton Museum, where he volunteered during his retirement, has announced it will be renaming its Community Gallery in his honour.

Littlehampton Town Councillor Ian Buckland said: “It is wonderful that we are able to honour Mr Butterworth with the renaming of a museum gallery.

"I look forward to his memory being a permanent part of the museum.”

On Saturday, a plaque will be put up in the gallery space, which is used for temporary exhibitions, to celebrate Roger's contributions to the museum.

According to the town council, Roger began volunteering at the museum in Manor House, Church Street, Littlehampton, in 2005.

A spokesman said: "A much-loved resident of Littlehampton, Roger Butterworth spent his time supporting the community and could often be found out and about chatting to others.

"Each week he assisted the museum team with historical enquiries by using his general knowledge of British history and excellent insight into Littlehampton’s past to answer them."