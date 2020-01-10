Multiple crews attend Yapton blaze

Crews from Bognor and Littlehampton are attending a fire in Yapton this afternoon.

Reports have come in about 'quite a big' fire at the back of a rifle range on Burndell Road.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were called at 3.36pm.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area.

A spokesman for WSFRS said on Twitter: "We are currently at the scene of an incident on Burndell Road in Yapton. Crews from @BognorFire and @LittlehamptonFS are currently in attendance. Please avoid the area for the time being."

More information to follow.