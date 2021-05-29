Multiple arrests after man dies in 'hit and run' crash in Sussex

Sussex Police said it is appealing for witnesses to the 'hit and run' crash near Henfield.

The incident involved a black Vauxhall Insignia car, which was travelling southbound on the A2037 Shoreham Road between Henfield and Small Dole.

Police said the vehicle collided with a tree at 12.17am.

Police

"The passenger, a man, sadly died at the scene," a spokesperson added.

"The driver made off from the scene."

Police have arrested four people in connection with the collision, including a 22-year-old woman and a man aged 20 who were both detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop.

A 26-year-old woman was detained on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and a man aged 49 was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They remain in custody, police confirmed.

The road was closed for nine hours for investigation and recovery work to take place but has now re-opened.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin said: "We would like to hear from anyone who saw the Vauxhall Insignia travelling southbound prior to the collision or the incident itself or if anyone has dashcam or CCTV footage of the collision to come forward."

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Pitstone.

Fire crews were also called to the crash.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving one vehicle on the A2037 Shoreham Road at 12.23am this morning.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised a crew from Henfield Fire Station and the Heavy Rescue Tender from Crawley to the scene.

“Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service and officers from Sussex Police were in attendance.