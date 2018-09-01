Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after serious A27 collision

A motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital after a serious collision with two cars on Saturday.

The ambulance service was called at 12.40pm to the scene on the A27 in Durrington, close to the junction with Ivydore Avenue, and sent two ambulances and two cars.

The motorcyclist had suffered serious pelvic injuries, and was treated at the scene by paramedics. The air ambulance also attended, and the patient was airlifted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The police and fire service were also in attendance. The westbound lane of the A27 was closed while the emergency services treated the man, with traffic being filtered into the eastbound lane with the help of police and firemen.

As a result, this caused long tailbacks on the A27, with stationary traffic backing up to the Durrington Cemetery roundabout and onto the A27 eastbound.