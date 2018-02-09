More work set for Bognor station to fix leaking roof

Downpours overnight have seen commuters crossing the concourse at Bognor Regis station have to dodge puddles this morning.

It prompted questions as to why the leaking roof had not been fixed during the recent £2.5m investment.

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway said Network Rail was not able to complete work on the roof while the refurbishment was taking place but ‘they are due to start the work very soon’.

They added: “The last update was it would be this month.”

What do you think of the news?

Email news@bognor.co.uk