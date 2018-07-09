More Tarring Park travellers arrive as council waits on eviction order

Another group of travellers has arrived at Tarring Park, taking the total number of caravans up to five, according to Adur and Worthing councils.

A council spokesman said they requested Sussex Police use their powers to move the travellers to Chichester transit park but they declined.

The spokesman said there is a court hearing scheduled for later this week to obtain an eviction order to be served on the ‘unauthorised encampment’.

The group of travellers was reported to have arrived on Tuesday (July 2) and was pictured with a camp set up the next day.

The group’s arrival follows a similar number of travellers arriving at Brookfield Park in Littlehampton last Friday, June 29.

