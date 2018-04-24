Mod Mums celebrate turning 50 with faces past and present

A mother and toddler group which has been running for 50 years has celebrated its birthday with some old friends.

On Saturday, Mod Mums threw a party to mark the milestone at Rustington Methodist Church in Claigmar Road.

The group’s current mothers were joined by almost 100 past members and creche ladies from the last fifty years, including the club’s founder, Jean Marshall, who spoke about the beginnings of Mod Mums.

Over the years, the group has been a big part of village life, making elaborate floats and walking group costumes which won awards at the Rustington Carnival. Click here to read more about the group.

Debbie Frost from Mod Mums said everyone ‘enjoyed catching up with old friends and hearing stories of Mod Mums through the decades’.

The premise of the group is that mothers can relax and meet new friends while their children are being cared for nearby in one of the supervised creches.

The group meets every Wednesday morning during term time at the church from 9.50am to 11.30am, and the first week of membership is free. Debbie said: “None of this would be possible without the dedication of our creche volunteers.

“We are always looking for helpers for our team of creche ladies so if you have a Wednesday mornings to spare, please pop in and see us.”